Trinidad rocked by strong earthquake

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jul 14,– An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday afternoon, the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

It said that the quake, which occurred at 3.16 pm (local time) was at a depth of 98.1 km. It was located at 10.78 degrees north and 62.48 degrees west. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and residents in Grenada also reported feeling the quake

