fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Trinidad rocked by strong earthquake

Trinidad rocked by strong earthquake
By Santana Salmon

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jul 14,– An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday afternoon, the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

It said that the quake, which occurred at 3.16 pm (local time) was at a depth of 98.1 km. It was located at 10.78 degrees north and 62.48 degrees west. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and residents in Grenada also reported feeling the quake

(More to follow)

Previous articleAlia Atkinson, The Jamaican Who Became One of the Most Successful Black Female Swimmers – Part 2

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Alia Atkinson

Alia Atkinson, The Jamaican Who Became One of the Most Successful...

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content