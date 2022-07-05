Ten Finalists Chosen for Jamaica’s Festival Song Competition

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has announced the ten finalists for this year’s Festival Song Competition.

The annual competition, which forms part of Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence Day celebrations, was initially canceled last month due to substandard entries.

After reopening the competition, Minister Grange said she received over 200 new entries within a week.

“We will remember that initially, the panel selected three songs, which was not a sufficient number for a competition. After that, we decided to re-open entries and we received 209 new entries during the course of a week,” said Grange in a statement.

The minister said the songs are being mastered and the recordings will be released soon.

She called for broadcasters “to play the songs so that the public will get to know them and be able to choose their favorite for Jamaica 60”.

The ministry, through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, is arranging to put the finalists on social media and global music streaming platforms.

The winning song will be selected following two televised shows on July 14 and 28. The song will be selected by a combination of judges’ scores and telephone voting by members of the public.

There’s a prize of J$3-million for the winning song to be shared by the producer, the writer, and the singer.

These are the finalists:

Title: I’m A Proud Jamaican

Stage Name: Magic Flute

Writer: Joshia Beckford and David Luckain

Producer: David Luckain and Owen Renalls

Title: Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard

Stage Name: Sacaj

Writer: Danece Jacas

Producer: Newell Morgan

Title: Diamond Jubilee

Stage Name: Orkid

Writer: Carol Panton

Producer: Gladstone Wright

Title: Jamaica Sweet Again

Stage Name: Dez I Boyd

Writer: Desmond Boyd

Producer: Carl Morris

Title: Jamaica Nice Again

Stage Name: Inspiyah

Writer: Lionel Bernard

Producer: Dale Virgo

Title: Defend Jamaica

Stage Name: Nitty Kutchie

Writer: Richard Stephenson

Producer: Richie Stephenson

Title: Out of Many

Stage Name: Nazzleman

Writer: Oneil Scott

Producer: Christopher Tyrell

Title: Sixty (Anniversary Time)

Stage Name: One1

Writer: Milton Wray

Producer: Milton Wray

Title: Rock To Da Beat

Stage Name: Intrestt

Writer: Davion Bent

Producer: Lloyd James King Jammy

Title: Bring Back the Love

Stage Name: Stamp

Writer: Rory Robert

Producer: Sidney Thorpe

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission will be ramping up the Jamaica Festival Competition workshops over the next 12 months to ensure there are improved entries for next year.