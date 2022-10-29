Surinamese woman arrested in Sri Lanka on drugs charge

The government of Suriname has refuted media reports that a Surinamese woman arrested in Sri Lanka has been sentenced to death on suspicion of drug smuggling. The government says no verdict has yet been handed down by the court in Sri Lanka.

The police report that the woman was arrested by the Customs Narcotics Control Bureau on October 18 for possession of over two kilograms of cocaine at the Katunayake Airport.

The 25-year-old woman, who had arrived at the Katunayake Bandaranaike Airport through Doha, Qatar from Brazil, was questioned by the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Bureau officers, due to her suspicious behavior.

During the investigation, the officers discovered 2,553 grams of cocaine, in tins, labeled as containing food.

The suspect was subsequently detained and charged with the offense of drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation has become involved in the matter. The ministry said in a statement that on the basis of the Vienna Convention on Consular Traffic’ (Arts 5 and 36 paragraph 1c) and ‘the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Traffic’, information is requested from Sri Lanka.

The Surinamese government has taken steps in accordance with these preconditions and the embassy in New Delhi, India, immediately contacted the authorities in Sri Lanka.

After confirming the suspect’s arrest, the Surinamese embassy in New Delhi immediately requested permission from the Sri Lankan authorities for consular access to the person concerned, either virtually or physically.

In the meantime, a Surinamese lawyer has been appointed by the suspect’s family as a contact person, and information is exchanged with the family via this communication line.

Sri Lanka’s legislation criminalizes the import, export, trafficking, and possession of a wide variety of narcotic substances. It envisages severe and disproportionate penalties, up to life imprisonment and even the death penalty for possession and trafficking of as little as two grams of heroin.

CMC/