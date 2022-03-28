Soca Star Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart dies from COVID-19

Popular Soca star, Dexter Stewart, better known as “Blaxx,” died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Arima Hospital on Monday after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19), his manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose has confirmed.

The 61-year-old Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), was warded at the facility earlier this week after contracting Covid-19. The “I Feel Like Hulk” singer spent several weeks in hospital in October of 2020 after complaining of difficulty breathing. Subsequent medical exams revealed he also had potentially serious issues pertaining to kidney function.

D’All Starz, of which he was the lead singer, issued a statement saying his family, along with the management and members of the band D’All Starz, regretted having to announce his untimely passing.

- Advertisement -

“May his voice be heard among the angels,” it said. The 61-year-old had been hospitalized since March 4.

In 2020, Blaxx was hospitalized with lung and kidney issues.

Fans had taken to social media playing some of his tunes, including his 2018 hit “Hulk” They had also been sending prayers for the singer’s recovery.

Blaxx was a soca icon in his own rite, but he learned from the greats.

The singer was mentored by the one and only Ronnie McIntosh and spent much time around Esther Dyer, Destra Garcia and Olantunji Yearwood.

He provided a platform for younger artists, including Voice, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta and more.

After his death, Destra recalled “sharing so many memorable experiences together.”

Trinidad and Tobago has registered 3, 734 deaths and 137,000 infections from COVID-19 since March 2020.

CMC/fd/2022