Shericka Jackson signs endorsement deal, becoming first brand ambassador for Scotiabank

Olympian Shericka Jackson cemented her place in Scotiabank’s 132-year history in Jamaica when she signed her first local corporate endorsement deal on Thursday at the Scotia Centre in downtown Kingston. This milestone makes her the company’s first brand ambassador.

The sponsorship arrangement with the financial institution comes months ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 15-24 in the United States and will see the Bank giving support to the athlete’s career for the next three years.

The partnership will see the two-time Olympian representing Scotiabank as she competes across the globe and continues to excel both on and off the track.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, President, and CEO, Scotia Group Jamaica, lauded Jackson for her career accomplishments and welcomed her to the Scotiabank family.

“We are beyond elated to welcome Shericka to the Scotiabank family, and we are very honored to be part of her journey. This is a proud ‘first’ for us at Scotiabank, and we are very excited to be able to partner with such a dynamic athlete, who is loved both locally and internationally,” she said.

Noting that Scotiabank has been a long-time supporter of sports development regionally, Henry shared that the Olympian will also promote the many financial solutions that the Bank offers and will be involved in the company’s philanthropic efforts that uplift and inspire young people.

“At Scotiabank, we are big on both youth and sports development, which is evidenced through our various youth sports sponsorships and other community-based ventures over the years. This partnership also perfectly aligns with our overarching philanthropic focus. We look forward to involving Shericka in our future initiatives as she continues to inspire young people to strive for excellence,” Henry shared.

Speaking at the celebratory event held in her honor, Jackson expressed gratitude to Scotiabank for supporting her career and registered her readiness to represent the brand.

Jackson expresses excitement and gratitude

“I feel very excited and honored to be welcomed to the Scotiabank family, and I am tremendously grateful to the institution for investing in my abilities and dreams.

“Growing up as a young person in Jamaica, I have always known Scotiabank to be a trusted financial force, which has a longstanding reputation of being safe, dependable, and innovative, much like my own ongoing ambitions in athletics and so this partnership represents a perfect synergy for both of us,” Jackson added.

Jackson is an all-around Jamaican sprinter who has accumulated several medals in the 400 meters, 4x400m relay, and most recently, 100, 200, and 4x100m events. In last year’s season, she won a bronze medal in the 100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while forming part of the Jamaican sprint queen trio, which dominated the track. She also won gold for Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics, running the anchor leg on the Jamaican 4x100m relay team.

She is one of few women to run sub-11 simultaneously and sub-22 seconds in the 100 and 200m, respectively, and has a personal best below 50 seconds in the 400m event.