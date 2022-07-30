Sacáj Wins Jamaica festival song competition 2022

Upcoming reggae singer Danece Alia Jácas, commonly known as Sacáj, was crowned the winner of the 2022 festival song competition.

The winner was announced during an event held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on July 28.

The 29-year-old from Sandside, St Mary beat nine other finalists with her song Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard to claim the J$3 million prize. She will share the prize with producer Newell Morgan.

Sacaj is the fifth female to win the competition in its 56-year history, making it back-to-back winnings for two women. Dancehall artiste Stacious won the competition last year.

Second place went to Magic Flute with I’m A Proud Jamaican. Nitty Kutchie finished third with his entry, Defend Jamaica. He was also awarded the best performer prize.

The winner of the competition was decided by judges’ scores as well as from the tally of public voting.

The annual competition, which forms part of Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence Day celebrations, was initially canceled last month due to substandard entries.

After reopening the competition, Minister of Culture Olivia Grange said over 200 new entries were received within a week.

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission will be ramping up the Jamaica Festival Competition workshops over the next 12 months to ensure there are improved entries next year.