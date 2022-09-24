Royal Navy ship heads to Cayman Islands in wake of Hurricane Ian

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands,– A Royal Navy ship is now heading towards this British Overseas territory as the country remains under a hurricane Ian watch. On Friday Premier Wayne Panton called on Cayman Islands residents to finalize their storm plans as Tropical Storm Ian continues on its trek towards the territory.

The premier made the announcement as he met with government members, weather forecasters, and hazard management officials to assess the island’s readiness for what is now Tropical Storm Ian.

“I encourage the Cayman Islands public to finalize your emergency plans and gather all necessary supplies as soon as possible. Plan to stay off of the roads from Sunday afternoon as weather conditions start to deteriorate,” the Premier said.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre at 11:00 am (local time) Tropical Storm Ian is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn on Monday and a northward motion on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday.

Ian will then approach western Cuba late Monday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

CMC/