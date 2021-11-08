Prince Charles to Visit Barbados as Island Transits to a Republic

Britain’s Prince of Wales, Prince Charles is to visit Barbados to participate in the island’s transition to a Republic on November 30, according to an official statement issued by the British High Commission.

“The Prime Minister of Barbados, The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, extended an invitation to The Prince, as future Head of the Commonwealth, to be Guest of Honour at the Republic Celebration events. His Royal Highness will also undertake a short program of engagements in Barbados,” the brief statement noted.

Prince Charles’s last visit to Barbados was in March 2019 during a Caribbean Tour with The Duchess of Cornwall, the statement said. It also noted that “the Royal Household will take all necessary measures to comply with COVID-19 regulations and guidance in Barbados during the course of this event”.

In October, Barbados legislators elected 72-year-old Governor-General, Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, to be the first-ever President as the island moves to end its political relationship with Britain and adopt a republican status on November 30, its Independence Day.

Dame Sandra had been nominated by both Prime Minister Mottley and Opposition Leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley to replace Queen Elizabeth II as Barbados’ Head of State.

A former British colony that gained independence in 1966, Barbados with a population of just under 300,000 had long maintained ties with the British monarchy. But calls for full sovereignty and homegrown leadership have risen in recent years.

Dame Sandra will be sworn in on the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain and Prime Minister called the election of a president “a seminal moment” in the country’s journey.

“We have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian, does not pretend to be anything else (and) reflects the values of who we are,” Mottley said following the vote.

The government said that the change would bring to an end a British head of state of Barbados ever since English settlers landed on the island in 1625.

Prime Minister Mottley maintained that the time had come for the transition as Barbados needed to be in complete control of all of its affairs. She dismissed any notion that Barbados would change its name.

CMC