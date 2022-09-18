President of Haiti’s senate says new government to be formed in 48 hours

President of Haiti’s senate Joseph Lambert has told the nation that a new governance structure will be in place within the next 48 hours.

In a message to the nation late Saturday, Lambert said the new structure will include a High Council for the 20-month transition; a new government; a transition control body and a strengthening of the judiciary which will have to complete the Court of Cassation in order to allow the formation of a new Provisional Electoral Council and pave the way for the next election.

Lambert said a reference document is being drawn up “by the actors concerned, who have a maximum of 48 hours to reach a consensus document to avoid the worst in the country.”

According to the legislator, he is counting on dialogue and self-transcendence to resolve the crisis “as did many personalities, groups and groupings before him who thought they had the right formula to put Haiti back on track and whose proposals remained only words….”

He added that this time around, he sees a certain will among those involved to find a solution to the crisis.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry in recent weeks has condemned persons whom he said want to acquire political power in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country without first seeking a mandate from the population.

In a nationwide radio and television broadcast last week, Henry, who has been acting as president since July last year, gave a commitment that the country will be in election mode before the end of 2022.

Thousands of people took to the streets in the capital and other major cities demanding safer streets, more affordable goods, and the resignation of Prime Minister Henry.

“Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!” they shouted.

Haiti’s general election, which had been scheduled for November 7, last year, had been postponed after Prime Minister Henry dismissed the council that organizes elections.

The prime minister promised then to appoint a new electoral council that he said would be non-partisan and would set a new date for elections.

