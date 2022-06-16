Palm Tran Urges Palm Beach County Residents to Dump the Pump on June 17

With gas prices near $5 a gallon in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran Public Transportation is urging everyone to Dump the Pump and try out transit on Thursday, June 17.

“We hope everyone downloads our Paradise Pass mobile payment app or gets the Paradise Pass smart card. When riders use the promo code: ‘Value’ on June 17 only, we will give them $6 to ride the bus – that’s enough money for unlimited rides free for an entire day of their choosing,” Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes said. “It’s the perfect opportunity to learn how transit works and see what an easy, money-saving transportation option it really is,” he added.

Despite the rise in gas prices, Florida prices are still below those nationwide.

- Advertisement -

The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon. This was followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.

The least expensive markets in Florida were in the Panhandle. Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.

While gas prices have continued to soar, Palm Tran’s fares remain the same: just $2 each way. With 32 routes covering all of Palm Beach County, Palm Tran serves all major malls and medical centers and has stops directly at Lake Worth Beach and Palm Beach.

National Dump the Pump Day is a movement organized by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and unites hundreds of transit providers in encouraging everyone to say ‘no’ to high gas prices on June 17.

Proclaimed Dump the Pump Day by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, Palm Tran is joined by the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) and South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA)/Tri-Rail in promoting the initiative.

To plan a trip on Palm Tran, download the Palm Tran app in the app store or visit: www.palmtran.org.