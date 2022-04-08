Lakeside Medical Center in South Florida Named America’s Most Racially Inclusive Hospital

The Lakeside Medical Center, a teaching hospital located in Belle Glade, Palm Beach, is the most racially inclusive hospital in the United States.

This is according to a recent report by the NightLown Institute, a non-partisan think tank that advocates for a just healthcare system.

Of the more than 2,800 hospitals assessed using the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, Lakeside Medical Center placed number one in the nation for its equitable care in serving the agricultural communities in rural, western Palm Beach County.

“As a safety net healthcare system, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County is committed to a racially inclusive environment at our acute care, rural teaching hospital as well as in our skilled nursing home, public school health rooms and primary care clinics, which are located in areas of need,” said Darcy Davis, Palm Beach’s Health Care District CEO.

“We encourage the understanding of diverse perspectives, language, ideas, and people. In fact, diversity as an organization and among those we serve is one of our biggest strengths.”

The Hospitals Index for racial inclusivity metric measures how well U.S. hospitals serve people of color in their surrounding communities.

The analysis used Medicare claims data from 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2020.

“We take great pride that our rural, teaching hospital, Lakeside Medical Center, has the distinction of ranking number one in the nation for racial inclusivity,” said Leslie Daniels, Chair of the Health Care District’s Board.

“The Health Care District has a 33-year history of ensuring access to safe, high-quality health care to all residents in the western, agricultural communities known as the Glades.”

During COVID-19, when the disparity relating to access to healthcare was exacerbated, Lakeside Medical Center was a lifeline for many Black patients, especially those living in the community of Glades which was considered a hot spot for COVID-19.

Lakeside Medical Center’s key leadership also comprises several African American women, including Janet Moreland, APRN, MSN, LHRM, Lakeside Medical Center’s Associate Vice President.

Moreland was raised in the Glades and returned as a nurse to give back to her community.

“I’m proud to serve my community and work with and alongside many awesome partners to address the needs of the western Palm Beach County tri-city communities,” said Ms. Moreland.

“This recognition of our hospital underscores the dedication we have to reflect and respect the patients we serve.”

Other Florida health facilities that were included on the list of the 50 most racially inclusive hospitals included Palms West Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Shands Jacksonville