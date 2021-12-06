Jamaica’s Tourism Minister to Chair OAS Committee on Tourism

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, has been elected by acclamation as the new Chairman of the Organization of American States (OAS) Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR).

Bartlett came out ahead of the candidates from Paraguay and Ecuador for the chairmanship at a meeting last week.

Both countries will now serve as Vice-Chair of the CITUR.

- Advertisement -

Chair of the OAS’ Inter-American Council for Integral Development, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Audrey Marks, congratulated Bartlett on behalf of the member states.

“I wish you… much success in the work that you will be leading as we begin deliberations to prepare the draft work plan based on the Declaration of Paraguay towards the reconstruction and rebuilding of tourism post coronavirus (COVID-19),” she said.

Bartlett, in his response, called on all member states to work together to complete the plans and policy programs that they had started.

This, he said, “would require a greater sense of innovation, as we cannot continue with things as they are”.

“We must now seek to find new ways to deal with new disruptions that seem destined to follow this pandemic,” he added.

Bartlett thanked member states for the confidence placed in him by way of his election to the chair of the committee and pledged to be a strong, fruitful, and vibrant chairman and called for the support of each member state.

“We have so much to do, and I know the Americas are depending on us to chart the way to recovery and to thrive after recovery,” he said.