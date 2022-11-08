fbpx
Jamaicans among men charged for ganja importation by Cayman police

The boat in which the men were travelling with the ganja. (Photo: RCIPS)
By Micaiah Morgan

Three Jamaicans are among four men charged with being concerned with the importation of ganja after the Cayman Islands Coast Guard stopped their boat on Saturday.

Shortly after 12:00 a.m. on November 5, while on patrol, the crew of a Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel noticed a fishing canoe-type vessel approaching the northern coastline of West Bay, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

After seeing the coast guard vessel, the boat attempted to elude the authorities but was quickly intercepted.

Several large packages with matter suspected to be ganja weighing more than 500 pounds were discovered during a search.

Three Jamaicans ages 35, 42, and 57, were arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja.

The RCIPS officers also searched the shore and found a 40-year-old male from West Bay with several fuel drums.

He was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja.

All four men appeared in court on Monday, November 7.

The Jamaicans were remanded, while the West Bay man was offered bail.

The men are scheduled to appear in court again on December 6.

 

 

