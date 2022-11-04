fbpx
Jamaican students take cover after gun attack on motorist near school compound

By Micaiah Morgan

The Jamaican police are searching for gunmen who attacked a motorist near the Alpha Primary School on South Camp Road in Kingston on Friday.

Reports are that a motorist was driving near the school about 8:00 a.m. when gunmen on motorcycles approached and began firing multiple shots.

The incident forced parents, students, and vendors to take cover.

The driver of the vehicle escaped the attack without injuries.

It was reported that the gunmen fled the scene, and the roadway was cordoned off by the police.

