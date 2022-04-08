Jamaican Cop Caught Smuggling Drugs in US Pleads Guilty

Shelian Allen, the Jamaican policewoman who was caught trying to smuggle cocaine into the United States earlier this year, has pleaded guilty to the drug related charges in a federal district court in Fort Lauderdale.

In February, the 42-year-old was caught smuggling cocaine into the United States, some of which were found in her vagina and stomach.

Allen faces up to 40 years in federal prison, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida on Thursday.

Allen was suspended from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) following her arrest in Florida in February relating to lottery scamming and drug trafficking offences.

Regarding the drug-related charges, the release said Allen admitted that on February 3, she arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

An inspection by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that “Allen had a package of cocaine inside her vagina and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups,” the release stated.

Additionally, Allen had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed.

The Jamaican law enforcer was subsequently transported to a hospital where she expelled 90 pellets.

“In total, Allen had over 1,000 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the United States: about 200 in her vagina, about 143 grams in her bra, and about 690 grams inside her stomach,” disclosed the US Attorney’s Office.

Allen, who resides in Stonebook Vista, Trelawny, is an 18-year veteran of the JCF.

According to court documents, Allen has also been accused of leading a lottery scamming organization that fleeced millions from unsuspecting victims.

“A review of numerous accounts tied to this organization revealed a loss amount in excess of US$1.69 million from 17 victims across the country, including a Brown County victim,” a court document stated.

Allen will be sentenced on June 15 by United States District Judge Rodolfo A Ruiz II.