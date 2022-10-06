Jamaica to enact legislation against Molly pills

The Jamaican government is to update its laws to combat the prevalence of methylenedioxy methamphetamine, commonly known as “Molly pills”, to help eradicate the problem and hold perpetrators accountable.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement at the National Security Council’s (NSC) monthly meeting on Thursday, September 29.

According to a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) today, the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) presented to the council on the increased use of psychoactive substances and their deviant effects on young people, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly seen in tablet form (ecstasy) and crystal form (molly or mandy), is a potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulant primarily used for recreational purposes. The desired effects include altered sensations, increased energy, empathy, and pleasure. When taken by mouth, effects begin in 30 to 45 minutes and last 3 to 6 hours.

Short-term adverse effects include grinding of the teeth, blurred vision, sweating and a rapid heartbeat, and extended use can also lead to addiction, memory problems, paranoia and difficulty sleeping. Deaths have been reported due to increased body temperature and dehydration

It was noted that a recent situational assessment conducted by the NCDA in May revealed a growing trend in the use of ‘Molly,’ particularly among youth and young adults.

According to the NCDA, the drug’s impact has resulted in increased socially risky and physically dangerous behavior.

The OPM said that Holness directed that the laws surrounding these psychoactive substances be amended to combat the harm they pose and hold the producers and traffickers of the substances accountable.

According to the OPM, the security council was also advised that, in addition to the risks linked to the psychoactive substance, the vast majority of drugs distributed on the market to unsuspecting users contain other harmful and toxic synthetic substances, which are known to have negative long-term effects on the human body.