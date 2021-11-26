Jamaica Gets 100,000 Doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine from China

Jamaica has received another 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, half of which was donated by the Chinese government.

The remainder was purchased by the Jamaica government. The vaccines were handed over on Wednesday at an official ceremony at which Prime Minister Andrew Holness thanked China for lending its assistance to Jamaica’s COVID-19 containment efforts.

“These greatly appreciated Sinopharm vaccines demonstrate the value of the evolving relationship which Jamaica shares with China and is in keeping with the collective efforts to respond to an ever-changing environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Holness urged unvaccinated persons to take advantage of the opportunity to become inoculated against the virus.

“The Sinopharm vaccines that we are receiving today will add yet another brand to the suite of vaccine options available to the Jamaican public. I encourage everyone to make the most of the opportunity and to ensure that they protect themselves and others, as we adjust to living with the virus. We have a collective responsibility in this endeavor and it is my hope that we make steady progress towards recognizing the objective of full vaccination,” the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, Tian Qi, said the gesture represented the goodwill of the Chinese Government and people to support Jamaica’s response to the pandemic.

“We are glad to continue supporting our Jamaican friends and sharing our technology. Chinese medicines have been widely used in the world and have proven safe and effective. We are sure it will assist Jamaica’s efforts to promote this vaccination program to safeguard the safety and health of the Jamaican people,” he said.

For his part, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, pointed to Jamaica’s diverse and comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination program, noting that there is no barrier to persons getting vaccinated.

He reminded members of the public of their personal responsibility to ensure public safety by taking the vaccine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, also welcomed the addition to Jamaica’s COVID-19 vaccine arsenal.

“Know that your efforts have made the difference in providing Jamaicans with an important, traditional option for receiving vaccines,” she said.

“I want to express my own personal thanks as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to Ambassador Tian Qi for what we have been able to achieve, as partners and as friends, between our countries. We are looking forward to our continued friendly cooperation and strategic engagement in the interest of our people as we seek to recover from this pandemic, where we have recognized that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Company Limited, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on May 7, 2021, listed it for emergency use, giving the signal for the vaccine to be rolled out globally.

CMC