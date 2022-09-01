Jamaica Dominates with Half of 2022 World Travel Awards

Jamaica again stomped its dominance as the top provider of tourism destination services in the Caribbean when it walked away with half the awards at the World Travel Awards ceremony in Montego Bay last night.

The evening was filled with pomp and pageantry as attendees transformed the ceremony hall at Sandals Montego Bay into a parade of elegant, classy, and sophisticated fashion.

Jamaican and its service providers won 26 of the 52 awards, including the top destination and tourist board categories. It was the 24th lien on the Leading Caribbean Destination award for Jamaica. It has won this trophy since 2006 and has held the Leading Tourist Board spot in the region for the last 15 years.

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, said: “This was a very powerful night for us because even though Jamaica has traditionally led in the field of awards, the feeling of satisfaction is stronger this year because we all struggled and fought to recover from this pandemic. For Jamaica to have emerged as the leading destination is a strong statement that our team worked assiduously to make this happen.”

Donovan White, the Director, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “Earning the highest marks for a tourist board and destination is a great honor for us. It is a testament to the work of the Jamaica Tourist Board staff and all of our stakeholders, from the largest of hotel chains to our individual tour operators and craft-persons, to be recognized like this and we are grateful.”

Other top winners at the glitzy awards show include Turks & Caicos with seven awards, the Bahamas with six, and St Lucia with three. Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados rounded off the other winners with more than one win.

Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport walked away with the Caribbean Leading Airport trophy, which it was winning 14 times now and every year since 2009. Sangster also won the Leading Airport Lounge for the tenth consecutive year.

If you need the best romantic vacation, beach destination, and the best place to get a family all-inclusive getaway, Turks and Caicos is the place to be. The archipelago islands won the Most Romantic Destination, Leading Beach Destination, and The Leading Caribbean All-inclusive Family Resort. Beaches Turks and Caicos took the latter for the 15th time and consecutively since 2011. And for the 15th straight year, the best beach destination is Turks and Caicos.

In the Best Casino Resort category, Atlantis Paradise Isles continued their dominance, winning for the 18th time. If you are looking for luxury, then the Best Luxury Island Destination is the Bahamas which has won this title for eight years since 2015.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Jamaica continued its dominance in the Villas category, winning for the 14th consecutive year and its 18th overall.

The cruise category was dominated by Jamaica which took home the Leading Cruise Destination title for the 16th straight year. Falmouth gave the destination its 14th title as Leading Cruise Port, and Montego Bay completed the sweep with the Leading Home Port trophy. Jamaica has won this title for the last seven years.

The Montego Bay Conference Center added to Jamaica’s domination of the awards by winning the Leading Meeting & Conference Center category for the 12th straight year.

Hospitality conglomerate Sandals Resort International was honored for its Outstanding Contribution to the Hospitality & Tourism Industry 2022.

List of Awards