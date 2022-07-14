Jamaica announces a new zone for tourism development

Jamaica has announced that it is creating a new zone for high-end tourism stretching from Oracabessa to Port Antonio along the island’s northern coast.

The new “Revere Zone” will feature only low-density development as Jamaica continues to expand on its offerings as the ‘Caribbean’s Leading tourism Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year.

“Jamaica continues to be among the world’s most sought-after destinations for international travel,” said Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. “As we are working to diversify our tourism sector, we could not be more pleased to create an area that provides a different type of experience for a high-end traveler. This new zone will be supported by additional non-stop air service flying directly into Ocho Rios, providing easier and more direct access to this beautiful region of our island.”

The Jamaica Revere Zone will include the northern coastal towns of Oracabessa, Port Maria, St. Ann’s Bay, Runaway Bay, Discovery Bay, and of course Ocho Rios itself. Especially once planned new highways are constructed, travelers entering the island through the Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios will have easier access to this zone as well as to any part of Jamaica in approximately one hour. Redevelopment projects are also underway in Port Antonio to increase the area’s appeal for high-end travelers.

Creating this zone will also encourage more travelers to explore areas beyond the primary tourist towns of Montego Bay and Negril, whilst highlighting Jamaica as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination. This will result in more tourism dollars being filtered to more people and small businesses throughout the island. Extending the reach of tourism into additional communities is part of Jamaica’s Blue Ocean Strategy to build back better and support smaller to medium-sized businesses and individual entrepreneurs operating within the sector, ultimately promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience.