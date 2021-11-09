Former St Vincent Prime Minister in Intensive Care Unit in Barbados

Former St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Sir James Mitchell, remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados after being diagnosed with dengue and a number of other health-related conditions.

A statement issued by his family on Monday said that Sir James, who had first taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St Vincent, continues to receive excellent care and attention from the doctors and nurses and in particular from “Dr. Fakoory, the head of the ICU and Dr. Emtage as well as one of our very own, Vincentian Dr. Wilson who is also on the ICU team”.

The statement said that his daughters, Sabrina and Louise have been with him over the past few days and his other daughters, Gretel and Gabija, are flying in soon from Toronto and London and that other family members will also visit.

“He continues to enjoy having his favorite song ‘Don’t Cry for me Argentina’, played for him daily as well as having hymns and other favorite songs sung to him and prayers read, as well as poems including a new favorite, ‘Chant for the Bequia Easter Regatta’, by Richard Dey,” the statement said.

The statement said he has been “reciting with his daughters the following evening prayer: ’O Lord, support us all the day long, until the shadows lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in thy mercy grant us a safe lodging, and a holy rest, and peace at last.’ After each reading, he says, ‘Amen!’”

The statement said that the family is “grateful and humbled” for the “overwhelming outpouring of love” towards Sir James, adding “we ask that you continue to lift him up in your thoughts and prayers”.

Sir James, an agronomist, became a parliamentarian at age 35. He was Prime Minister from 1984-2000 and in 1975, he founded the now main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP).

