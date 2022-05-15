Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Simmonds killed in Car Accident

Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Sunday.

Queensland Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Townsville. Emergency services attending the crash had tried to revive Symonds, but he died from his injuries.

Early information indicated the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

After retiring in 2012, Symonds worked as a TV commentator for Fox Sports.

CA chairman Lachlan Henderson said Australian cricket had lost “another of its very best”.

“Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history,” he said in a statement.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends,” he said. “On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, teammates, and friends.”

Symonds is the third Australian cricket icon to die this year after Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

Symonds played 238 matches, including 26 Tests, for Australia between 1998-2009. He was also a member of Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007 and appeared in 198 one-day internationals in addition to 14 T20 Internationals.