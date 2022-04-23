Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son’s school

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son’s high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.

Anaya Smith is facing a charge of making a false bomb report, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The threat was left on Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. A Cocoa Police probable cause affidavit states that on Feb. 3, a call was made to Cocoa High School, stating “If you don’t start feeding my mother f—ing children better at that b–ch I’m gonna come round that b–ch and blow that mother f—er up.”

School staff contacted deputies and the school was evacuated. No explosives were found on campus. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.

She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school’s caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.

Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted the Cocoa police.

Investigators located the woman’s phone number in school records and a resource officer confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument on Feb. 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.

The state attorney’s office filed paperwork ordering the woman’s arrest on April 7. Officials arrested her Wednesday.