Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City

Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month

Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots inside a restaurant in October, resulting in the death of an innocent bystander.

According to a report from the WJHG newsroom on Tuesday, Green was tracked down to Panama City Beach in Florida, where he was arrested at his condominium with five Jamaican men who were described as his “associates”.

The Jamaicans have been identified as Jaheim Cox, 19; Shamar Wedderburn, 22; Renato Campbell, 22; Shamarie Livingston, 22; and Kevar Taylor, 19.

All five were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of paraphernalia.

Green is also charged with additional offenses, including being a “fugitive from justice for the charges of robbery and homicide “and giving false names to law enforcement officials, the media report stated.

According to police reports Green was involved in an argument at a restaurant in Brooklyn in October. Shortly after leaving, he returned and fired several shots into the building.

After he fled an innocent bystander was found with a bullet wound; the unidentified person later died.

The US Marshal Service contacted the Bay County Sheriff‘s deputies in Florida on November 9, for assistance in locating Green, whom they suspected had fled to the Panama City Beach area.

Late last week, law enforcement officials confirmed that Green was staying at a condominium in Panama City Beach, and obtained a search warrant.

After the search of the building was concluded, Green and five others were detained when “several hundred grams of marijuana, MDMA pills and more than US$23,000” were seized, the report said.

It added: “Deputies say the men were from Jamaica and came to Panama City Beach with Green after he committed the shooting.”