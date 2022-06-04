Dancehall producer Shab Don arrested in connection with triple murder

Music producer Linval ‘Shab Don’ Thompson Jr has been arrested in connection with a triple murder that happened in Rose Heights, St James last month

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says Thompson was arrested today by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South division following preliminary investigations into several incidents.

The police had named Thompson as a person of interest in the recent killings.

- Advertisement -

He is expected to be questioned in the coming days in the presence of his attorney, the police said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called ‘Bomb Brain’ or ‘Chad’; 24-year-old Chamario ‘Chippy’ Calvin Toniann ‘Too Fly’ Reid, 26, were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25.

Two other persons were injured in the incident.

In April, the dancehall producer was freed in the Gun Court of firearm and ammunition charges.

The constabulary is making an appeal to people with information that they believe can assist the security forces with their investigations to contact the Specialized Operations Branch, Crime Stop at 311, NIB at 811 or the JDF tip line at 876-837-8888.

Specializing in Dancehall and Trap fusions, Shab Don Records, headed by Thompson Jr. and Carlos Clarke, initially formed as a production outfit for the Squash-led 6ixx group in Montego Bay and is best known for Vybz Kartel‘s Bad Mind and Any Weather, TeeJay‘s Henne & Weed and Shub Out, Squash’s Money Fever and Jahvillani‘s Nuh Rate Dem.