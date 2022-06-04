fbpx
EntertainmentFeatured

Dancehall producer Shab Don arrested in connection with triple murder

Dancehall producer Shab Don arrested in connection with triple murder
The Jamaica Constabulary Force says Thompson was arrested today by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (Photo: Nationwide News)
By Santana Salmon

Music producer Linval ‘Shab Don’ Thompson Jr has been arrested in connection with a triple murder that happened in Rose Heights, St James last month

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says Thompson was arrested today by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South division following preliminary investigations into several incidents.

The police had named Thompson as a person of interest in the recent killings.

- Advertisement -

He is expected to be questioned in the coming days in the presence of his attorney, the police said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called ‘Bomb Brain’ or ‘Chad’; 24-year-old Chamario ‘Chippy’ Calvin Toniann ‘Too Fly’ Reid, 26, were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25.

Two other persons were injured in the incident.

In April, the dancehall producer was freed in the Gun Court of firearm and ammunition charges.

The constabulary is making an appeal to people with information that they believe can assist the security forces with their investigations to contact the Specialized Operations Branch, Crime Stop at 311, NIB at 811 or the JDF tip line at 876-837-8888.

Specializing in Dancehall and Trap fusions, Shab Don Records, headed by Thompson Jr. and Carlos Clarke, initially formed as a production outfit for the Squash-led 6ixx group in Montego Bay and is best known for Vybz Kartel‘s Bad Mind and Any Weather, TeeJay‘s Henne & Weed and Shub Out, Squash’s Money Fever and Jahvillani‘s Nuh Rate Dem.

Previous articleCaribbean National Weekly June 2, 2022
Next articleHIV-positive man jailed for raping nine-year-old child in St. Vincent

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
“Pieces of Jamaica” Exhibition Set to Launch at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

“Pieces of Jamaica” Exhibition Set to Launch at Island SPACE Caribbean...

Click here to view
Skip to content