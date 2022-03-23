Caribbean American community activist gets endorsement from new US diplomat

Advertisement

Newly appointed United States ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry has endorsed Caribbean American community activist, Monique Chandler-Waterman, as his likely successor in the 58th New York State Assembly District in Brooklyn, New York, a position he has held for several years.

Perry is expected to take up his assignment in Kingston soon, becoming the first Jamaican to hold the position of US Ambassador to Jamaica.

He endorsed Chandler-Waterman, the daughter of Barbadian and Jamaican immigrants, at her campaign launching ceremony in the heart of the Caribbean community in Brooklyn.

“I’m proud to endorse Monique to be the next Assemblymember, and I know the district will be in good hands. She is a natural leader in every sense of the word, and her roots go deep in this community.

“Monique is the best of us, and she will fight to make sure everyone has access to quality public schools, affordable housing, and community-based health care,” said the veteran politician.

Chandler-Waterman said she was “so honored” to receive Perry’s endorsement, adding “I’m running to make sure my friends and neighbors in East Flatbush, Canarsie, and Brownsville have their fair share of safe streets, good schools, and affordable housing.

“I’ve always pushed Brooklyn forward as an advocate, activist and will do so as your next Assemblymember,” added Chandler-Waterman, whose campaign launch was attended by Haiti-born, New York City Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse and Trinidad-born, New York State Assemblymember Jaime Williams.

“Monique knows the struggles of a working parent and what it means to advocate for your community without fear,” said Narcisse, the newly elected representative for the 46th Council District in Brooklyn. “I’m proud to stand by her side in this race.”

Williams, who represents the 59th Assembly District in Brooklyn, said “from her years of work on anti-gun violence efforts, and addressing food insecurity across all of our communities, Monique has been doing the work.

“When you call on Monique, Monique is there. She has lived her life and raised her family with the belief that community comes first. And that is why I am proud to support Monique Chandler-Waterman for New York State Assembly in the 58th District,” she added.

