Buju Banton Drops First Single for 2022

Grammy winner and international reggae artiste Buju Banton has released his first single for 2022, titled Madda Badda.

A prelude to the Grammy-winner’s forthcoming album, the J.August produced track mixes classic dancehall rhythm with contemporary sounds and hardcore lyricism that brought him to fame in the 90s.

Released last Friday, Madda Badda is released in collaboration with Ghetto Youths International Gargamel Music. The song is available for streaming on all platforms.

According to a statement released by the artiste’s publicist, Madda Badda is meant to revitalize the traditional dancehall sound for which Jamaica is known.

The track comes as a respite amid public concerns that the quality of dancehall music has diminished.

“With this single Buju Banton is proving that dancehall songs can be simple and meaningful, dispelling the idea that artistes must compromise one for the other,” the statement read.

Buju Banton is one of Jamaica’s greatest reggae artistes. Born Mark Anthony Myrie in Kingston, Jamaica, Buju is a living legend who rose to stardom after the release of his hit single, The Ruler, released when he was 16 years old. Now several years later, his songs are still making statements on the dancehall and reggae scene.

Buju has made a career of teaching music lovers how to love and be loved; how to cherish women; and how to march toward triumph in spite of setbacks.

Since his return to the music scene after a ten-year drug-related prison sentence, the deejay embarked on his Long Walk to Freedom tour and released his Grammy-nominated album Upside Down in 2020, comprising 20 tracks, featuring Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, and Stefflon Don.