British Virgin Island Premier condemns unauthorized publication of UK/BVI draft proposal

Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Dr. Natalio Wheatley has condemned the unauthorized publication of a draft proposal
BVI Premier, Dr Natalio D. Wheatley
By Santana Salmon

Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Dr. Natalio Wheatley has condemned the unauthorized publication of a draft proposal between the BVI government and the United Kingdom (UK) by a local media house.

Speaking during a recent press briefing the prime minister said the publication only served to cause anxiety.

“It was somewhat unhelpful, and I think it’s unhelpful to the public to have draft proposals circulating in the public; especially when we are in the midst of negotiations and the language of those proposals is not final. All it serves in doing is confusing the public,” Wheatley said.

He added that the publication of the document did not serve the purpose of keeping the public informed with accurate information.

“Unfortunately, you have media operations and individuals circulating documents which are not for public consumption. Those things are not in the public’s interest,” the Premier share

While speaking to the issue of who is held accountable when confidential government documents shared with Cabinet members are leaked to the public, the premier said there is a duty for Cabinet colleagues to ensure that those documents remain private.

He further argued that there is a difference between respecting confidentiality and being transparent.

According to the premier, there are appropriate forums and appropriate processes to share information with the public and those should also be respected.

The British Overseas territory has been trying to ensure continued local democratic rule in the country since the arrest of its former premier Andrew Fahie in the United States.

The Managing Director of the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority, was arrested, along with the former Premier Andrew Fahie, on charges of money laundering and drug trafficking

CMC/

 

