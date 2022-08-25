fbpx
Barbados denies PM Mia Mottley was involved in plane incident in Guyana

The GDF Skyvan (8R-GFK) that transported the President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mia Motley to Roraima State, Brazil. (File Photo)
By Santana Salmon

The Barbados government Wednesday denied reports that Prime Minister Mia Mottley was aboard an aircraft in Guyana that was involved in an incident at the Eugene F. Correia “Ogle” International Airport on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Office wishes to make it absolutely clear to Barbadians that at no time during her recent overseas trip was Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on a plane that was involved in any accident,” according to a statement issued here.

“It is fake news!” the Prime Minister said Wednesday night.

The Guyana-based online publication, Demerara Waves, quoted Ogle Airport Inc spokesman Christopher ‘Kit’ Nascimento as confirming that Mottley and Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali were aboard the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Skyvan.

He said Dr Ali and Ms. Mottley disembarked and were escorted to the terminal after which it was pushed off and subsequently departed for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Ogle Airport Inc said its investigators visited the scene twice on Monday, the day after the incident.

Nascimento explained earlier that after the plane landed safely on its return from Boa Vista, Brazil, as it was turning around slowly on the taxiway, the front wheel skipped off.

On Tuesday and yesterday, a number of news reports in local and regional media outlets reported that a plane carrying Prime Minister Mottley and Guyana President Irfaan Ali skidded off the taxiway after landing, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has been notably silent on the incident, and Aviation Minister Juan Edghill skirted questions when contacted.

“However, the Prime Minister has explained that it is normal procedure for emergency appliances, including fire crews, and official vehicles that transport the president and his guests, to meet the plane on the tarmac.

“What occurred at the Eugene F. Correa International Airport when she was there earlier this week was no different from what occurred on previous visits, the Prime Minister said,” according to the statement.

CMC/

