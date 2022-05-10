Bahamas awaiting identity of American visitors who died at resort

The Bahamas government says the process of identifying the cause of death of three American visitor over the weekend, will begin “once the remains have been legally identified.”

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper in a statement regarding the deaths of the three American visitors at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma on Friday said as the parliamentary representative for Exuma he has “reached out personally to the families to offer condolences on behalf of the people of Exuma and The Bahamas.

“Since Saturday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism, and officials from the US Embassy have been working together, including collaborating to expedite the process for the formal identification of the deceased.

“Once the remains have been legally identified, the pathologist can begin the process of identifying the cause of death,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Phillip Davis is being kept abreast of the situation.

“We will provide further updates once more information is available. We again offer our sympathies, thoughts, and prayers to the families affected. “Both the Ministry of Tourism and the Royal Bahamas Police Force will remain in close contact with the families of the deceased,” he said, appealing for the privacy of the families of the deceased.

Cooper said while the cause of death is unknown at this time, he was advised that foul play was not suspected.

Another American, said to be the wife of one of the deceased, was airlifted to New Providence to receive treatment at the Princess Margaret Hospital. She has since been flown to the United States for further medical treatment.

Health and Wellness Minister, Michael Darville, said before their deaths, two of the visitors were treated at the island’s clinic.

He said based on unofficial reports, the deceased were all in their 60s and that to his knowledge, the incident was not COVID-19 related.

CMC/