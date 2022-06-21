Avelo Airlines Announces 50% Off Sale on flights from Fort Lauderdale to Connecticut

As the cost of travel and virtually everything else soar to historic highs, Avelo Airlines is offering an inflation-relief 50% discount on its nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale and Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) providing a convenient and affordable gateway to the New York and New England regions.

Floridians traveling to Connecticut can save on flights purchased at AveloAir.com through June 23, 2022, using the promo code: HALFOFF . There are no blackout dates on the discount available on travel completed by November 9, 2022.

“This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Our purpose is to inspire travel by helping our customers save money so they can travel more. By offering 50% off our already everyday low fares, we want to help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time.”

Avelo flies this route five days a week: Thursday through Monday, offering the most convenient, affordable, and reliable travel experience from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to HVN on Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN’s adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways makes it Connecticut’s most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced, and continues to enjoy, a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.