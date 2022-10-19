American man suspected of committing suicide at Jamaican hotel

An American man is believed to have committed suicide after he was discovered hanging in an Ocho Rios hotel Tuesday morning.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Nick Dimmitt from Bayshore in Michigan.

According to reports, about 1:36 a.m., he was discovered hanging from a belt tied around his neck and secured to a door.

There was blood coming from his nose.

Dimmitt, who is said to be bipolar, was staying at the hotel with his wife, according to the St. Ann police.

Police sources said that Demmitt’s wife reported that they argued, and she then left for the hotel’s restaurant.

She reported that when she returned, the door was shut, so she walked to the balcony, where she saw her husband’s body hanging.

The police were then alerted.