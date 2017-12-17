Grenada to refine its laptop initiative for schools

The Grenadian government will link training of students with distribution of laptops and tablets. According to officials, the government has learnt from the mistakes made by other Caribbean countries in the implementation of laptops and tablet to students.

Education Minister Simon Stiell told the Senate during the debate on the 2018 national budget that the Keith Mitchell government has been reviewing the program.

“St. Vincent (and the Grenadines) saw the errors of their ways, Trinidad (and Tobago) did, when they rushed out, provided everybody with a tablet then realized that without the correct training, without the correct environment it was just a waste of resource and had to recall,” said the Education Minister.

EC$600,000 program

“There is a program, EC$600,000 has been allocated to it in 2018 to upgrade and ensure that as many of our schools as possible have full broadband access etc., to be able to access those technologies,” he added.

Training of teachers

He said in addition, over 100 teachers are being trained in information, communication and technology (ICT) to assist in the smooth transition of the program in schools.

“It’s no good swamping everybody with tablets and our teachers cannot teach or students cannot learn,” Stiell said, adding “Mr. President, in 2018 more efforts to ensure that more teachers are developing and delivering lessons with heavy emphasis on the use of ICT tools will be a main focus.”