Managing Director of JN Bank Leesa Kow new chair of the Caribbean Association of Banks

Managing Director of the Jamaica-based JN Bank, Leesa Kow is the new chair of the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc.

Kow, who was elected unopposed during the association’s recent 49th annual general meeting held replaces Dalton Lee, founder and chairperson of the Bank of Montserrat who served two terms as chairperson of CAB. Lee has been elected to serve as director for the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados.

A previous director for the Association’s Northern Caribbean region, Kow brings to the position a wealth of experience and success as a business leader in the financial services sector and telecommunications industry in Jamaica and overseas, the CAB said in a press release.

She holds the BSc. in Management Studies and Accounting (First Class Hons) and an MSc, International Business (distinction), both from The University of the West Indies (UWI). A 20-year veteran in financial services, she has also served as chairperson of CAB’s advocacy committee and president of the Jamaica Money Remitters Association from 2012-2017

Michael Walcott, general manager, Overseas Operations at Republic Financial Holdings, was elected deputy chairperson. Joining Lee as a director for the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados is Victor Boyce, managing director of ANSA Bank (Barbados), who takes over from Frances Parravicino in representing ANSA Bank on the board.

Two first-time directors were also elected. Tracy Ebanks, CEO/general manager of the Cayman Islands Development Bank, received overwhelming support from her fellow members to serve as a director for the Northern Caribbean; while Tanya Watson-Francis, general manager, Treasury & Correspondent Banking Division at National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd., was also voted director for the Northern Caribbean.

Keshwar Khodai, head – Group Treasury at First Citizens Bank in Trinidad and Tobago, and Evelyn Wayne, Director, Economic Policy, and Development at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, also return to the board.

CMC/