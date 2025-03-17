Business

IRENA wants Caribbean countries to move quickly towards renewable energy

Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
By Jovani Davis

Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has urged Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS) to accelerate their transition to renewable energy, warning that their vulnerability to climate change makes the shift even more urgent.

“The world needs renewables, but for small islands, the stakes are even higher,” La Camera told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC). “Rising ocean temperatures in the Gulf are fueling stronger storms, putting these nations at even greater risk.”

He echoed Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s call for a twofold approach—expanding renewable energy supply while ensuring local industries can absorb and benefit from it. “It’s not just about producing energy but also about using it effectively to drive economic growth,” he noted.

Breaking barriers to clean energy

IRENA’s SIDS Lighthouse Initiative has been instrumental in supporting 41 island nations in their renewable energy transition, but financial and infrastructure challenges persist.

“Attracting investors and securing funding remain major obstacles,” La Camera said. “Even with abundant solar, wind, and geothermal resources, projects struggle without the necessary grids and transmission networks.”

- Advertisement -

He highlighted Dominica’s geothermal project as a model of success, where IRENA partnered with the World Bank, Israel, and Iceland to secure financial and technical support. Similar collaborations could help other Caribbean nations unlock their renewable potential.

La Camera emphasized that renewable energy not only enhances climate resilience but also stimulates economic growth. “Renewables create three times more jobs than fossil fuels,” he said. “This is an opportunity to strengthen economies while protecting the environment.”

With stronger investment and infrastructure, he believes Caribbean SIDS can lead the way in sustainable energy, ensuring a cleaner, more prosperous future.

 

More Stories

ExxonMobil Guyana oil

ExxonMobil unveils major gas project in Guyana

A consortium led by U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil has announced plans for its eighth energy project in Guyana, a large-scale gas development expected to...
Carib Cement

Carib Cement explores durable concrete roads for Jamaica’s rural areas

Carib Cement Company is evaluating the implementation of its Unicapa Concrete Solution in Jamaica as part of a pilot programme aimed at improving rural...
eGov Technology Showcase

Jamaica advances digital transformation at eGov Technology Showcase

The future of Jamaica’s digital transformation took center stage at yesterday’s eGov Jamaica Limited GOJ Digital Government Technology Showcase at the Jamaica Pegasus. The event,...
imf

IMF highlights St. Lucia’s strong economic performance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended St. Lucia’s economic recovery, citing strong growth in tourism, construction, and manufacturing. In its 2024 Article IV consultation,...
Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

In a move aimed at stimulating economic growth and easing financial strain on auto dealers, the Jamaican government has slashed the bond on duties...
Jamaica Finance Minister Fayval Williams

Jamaica’s debt-to-GDP ratio hits lowest level in 30 years

Jamaica is on track to achieve its lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in nearly 30 years, a key milestone in the country’s financial stability and economic...
CARICOM Caribbean general elections

CARICOM welcomes Canada’s $24.1M funding for regional development

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has welcomed Canada’s commitment of CAD$24.1 million (US$16.6 million) to support social action, women's empowerment, human rights, and security across...
Sophronia McKenzie

Sophronia McKenzie: Revolutionizing the Caribbean food industry with visuEats

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their industries—women like Sophronia McKenzie, the Founder and CEO...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

World Bank to invest US$320 million to support Haiti

The World Bank Group has approved a new strategic partnership with Haiti, aimed at helping the country recover economically and socially over the next...
World Bank says global economy not growing fast enough to alleviate poverty

Caribbean nations get $131.8M from World Bank for energy project

The World Bank has approved a $131.87 million project aimed at advancing energy efficiency and expanding renewable energy use in Grenada, Guyana, and Saint...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

Skip to content