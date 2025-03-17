IRENA wants Caribbean countries to move quickly towards renewable energy

Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has urged Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS) to accelerate their transition to renewable energy, warning that their vulnerability to climate change makes the shift even more urgent.

“The world needs renewables, but for small islands, the stakes are even higher,” La Camera told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC). “Rising ocean temperatures in the Gulf are fueling stronger storms, putting these nations at even greater risk.”

He echoed Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s call for a twofold approach—expanding renewable energy supply while ensuring local industries can absorb and benefit from it. “It’s not just about producing energy but also about using it effectively to drive economic growth,” he noted.

Breaking barriers to clean energy

IRENA’s SIDS Lighthouse Initiative has been instrumental in supporting 41 island nations in their renewable energy transition, but financial and infrastructure challenges persist.

“Attracting investors and securing funding remain major obstacles,” La Camera said. “Even with abundant solar, wind, and geothermal resources, projects struggle without the necessary grids and transmission networks.”

He highlighted Dominica’s geothermal project as a model of success, where IRENA partnered with the World Bank, Israel, and Iceland to secure financial and technical support. Similar collaborations could help other Caribbean nations unlock their renewable potential.

La Camera emphasized that renewable energy not only enhances climate resilience but also stimulates economic growth. “Renewables create three times more jobs than fossil fuels,” he said. “This is an opportunity to strengthen economies while protecting the environment.”

With stronger investment and infrastructure, he believes Caribbean SIDS can lead the way in sustainable energy, ensuring a cleaner, more prosperous future.