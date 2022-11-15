Sir Hugh Worrell Springer a lifetime of public service

Dubbed one of the greatest Barbadians of all times the Right Excellent Sir Hugh Worrell Springer was the first general secretary of the Barbados Workers Union (BWU) and was the island’s third native governor general. His long and distinguished academic career and public service included titles such as attorney, educator, politician, leader of organized labor, and parliamentarian.

Springer was educated at Harrison College in Barbados. He later received a Barbados Scholarship in Classics an opportunity he used to study Greek as an undergraduate at Hertford College, Oxford receiving a BA in 1936.

After Oxford, decided to pursue teaching at one of the best-known educational colleges in London. However, it was made clear to Springer that based on his ethnicity he was not in a position to hold the post of a teacher. Determined to succeed, Sir Hugh moved on, to new and great challenges.

He was called to the bar at the Inner Temple in 1938 and subsequently returned to Barbados.

Upon his return to Barbados, Springer co-founded the Progressive League with barrister Grantley Adams. As general secretary of the League, Springer transformed it into two initially closely related organizations, the Barbados Labour Party, and the Barbados Workers’ Union. From 1940 to 1947 he was the general secretary of the Barbados Labour Party and also the general secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union. In 1940 he was elected to the House of Assembly

Springer dedicated much of the period from 1964–84 to the areas of commonwealth and international education. He was assistant secretary-general (Education) at the Commonwealth Secretariat (1966–1970), secretary general of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (1970–1980), and director of the United World College (1978–1990).

In 1984 he received what he often described as his greatest honor and privilege when he was appointed governor general of Barbados in 1984, a position which he held until he retired due to ill health in 1990.

Springer was publicly honored by being named one of the ten official national heroes of Barbados in 1998 ensuring his works and achievements live on in the hearts and minds of Barbadians for years to come.