Samuel Jackman Prescod the voice of the people

The local Barbados Times described him as “the great tribune of the people, the Right Excellent Samuel Jackman Prescod truly understood the power of the written word. As a newspaper editor, he wrote scathing articles accusing the planters of pursuing policies that suppressed blacks. Through the printed page, Prescod also sought to unite the free colored, the apprenticed workers, and the poor whites against the powerful plantocracy.

Prescod was born in 1806 as the son of a free woman of color, Lidia Smith, and a wealthy white father, William Prescod. He was given his forename for Samuel Jackman, a local white planter.

In 1838, the concept of slavery was finally outlawed and about 80,000 slaves in Barbados lost their former status. Prescod, however, wrote: Fellow Men and Friends I have lived to see you declared free men and I hope … to live and see you made free…

Prescod was aware that the laws preventing all from voting would prevent all the Barbadians from being truly free.

On June 6, 1843, Prescod was one of two people elected from the new constituency of Bridgetown. This was particularly difficult, as not only had he to overcome the prejudices, he had to work especially hard since it was only people who owned land who could vote. Moreover, this was not a secret ballot. At that time the polling booth was a piece of paper with the names of the candidates shown. Beneath the name of your choice, you had to sign your name for all to see.

Prescod was always in opposition to the government, but he worked with others to create the Liberal Party. He was particularly noted for his work in creating educational facilities for the children of ex-slaves. This was not just primary and secondary education, but tertiary also, so it is appropriate that an institute of technology is named after him

Prescod retired in 1860 and accepted a position as judge of the Assistant Court of Appeal.

Prescod died in 1871 at the age of 65 on 26 September and he was interred at St. Mary’s Church in Bridgetown.

The Parliament of Barbados has enacted that he should be styled as “The Right Excellent” and that his life be celebrated on National Heroes Day (28 April) in Barbados.