Charles Duncan O’Neal the people’s Doctor

The Right Excellent Charles Duncan O’Neal lived a dedicated life of service to the poor and needy. Born November 30, 1879, O’Neal was a Barbadian physician, political figure, and labor rights, activist. Although a medical doctor and a member of the upper class, he fought against the deep-seated racism of the 1920s and 1930s, which the planter class perpetrated against blacks.

O’Neal was born in St. Lucy, Barbados to Joseph O’Neal and Kathleen O’Neal (formerly Pinnie Kathleen Prescod). His father, a blacksmith turned shopkeeper, invested in his son’s education. O’Neal was schooled at Harrison College, and in 1899 went to study medicine at the University of Edinburgh, graduating with an MBChB on July 23, 1904.

When O’Neal returned to Barbados, progressive forces had already begun to agitate for greater rights for the laboring underclass against what had continued to be an autocratic government. He founded the Democratic League in 1924, along with Clennell Wickham, and influenced the shift toward party-focused politics still seen in Barbados today

Charles Duncan O’Neal was described as a rare individual, unconcerned about the potential damage to his reputation, he quickly became known as the first gentleman from the upper class (who not only had a university degree and independent business) to throw caution to the wind and refuse to conform to the expectations of those in his socio-economic bracket. He led by example, igniting the flames of social and political consciousness throughout all strata of society thus laying the groundwork for significant social reform.

The Democratic League shifted Barbadian politics away from a paradigm that focused on voting for individuals to where the current system, where the support of a party over the individual tends to guide voters.

Prior to 1942, voters were required by the Representation of the People Act to have a minimum income as well as at least an acre of land or land that produced a minimum profit. This restricted democratic participation to the wealthy elite, many of them owners of the plantations that still dominated Barbados’ sugar cane economic landscape.

However, in the 1920s, villages began to expand, resulting in the rise of a newly enfranchised electorate, mostly from the labor class and of color. The League’s early focus was the increased registration of these new voters, in an effort to push through legislation that had been widely opposed by the elite. This included compulsory free education, the abolition of child labor, and expanded worker protections.

As a part of this and with his background in labor and democratic socialism, O’Neal also worked toward the organization and unionization of the workers, including representing them during strike action.

O’Neal was elected to the constituency of the city of Bridgetown in 1932, a seat he held until his death four years later.

Some of the goals of O’Neal’s Democratic League were taken up by his opponents in the Barbados Labour Party after his death and some, such as free education, were later to be accomplished by the Democratic Labour Party.

By an act of Parliament in 1998 O’Neal was named a national hero of Barbados. He is currently on the $10 Barbados banknote.