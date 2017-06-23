CUISINE: Oil Down

Grenada’s national dish is called “Oil down”. It is a simple, delicious and robust dish, which is very popular in local restaurants. It’s a hearty one pot meal of salted meat, chicken, dumplings, breadfruit, callaloo – made from young dasheen leaves and other vegetables. The whole thing is stewed in coconut milk, herbs and spices to add even more flavour.

Ingredients

8-10 young dasheen

1 sprig celery, chive and thyme

2 medium carrots chopped

2 green peppers chopped

1 pound dumplings

2 tablespoons tumeric (saffon)

1/2 pound of Salted meat (pre-soaked overnight)

1 large Breadfruit peeled

2 cups coconut milk

1 medium onion chopped

Method