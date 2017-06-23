CUISINE: Oil Down

Grenada’s national dish is called “Oil down”. It is a simple, delicious and robust dish, which is very popular in local restaurants. It’s a hearty one pot meal of salted meat, chicken, dumplings, breadfruit, callaloo – made from young dasheen leaves and other vegetables. The whole thing is stewed in coconut milk, herbs and spices to add even more flavour.
Ingredients
8-10 young dasheen
1 sprig celery, chive and thyme
2 medium carrots chopped
2 green peppers chopped
1 pound dumplings
2 tablespoons tumeric (saffon)
1/2 pound of Salted meat (pre-soaked overnight)
1 large Breadfruit peeled
2 cups coconut milk
1 medium onion chopped
Method
- Wash and peel breadfruit. Cut into 8 sections. Remove centre lengthways of each section and cut into half crosswise.
- Wash and scrape meat, cut into pieces and rinse in lime juice and water.
- Remove skins of onions, rinse and cut into small pieces. Remove seeds of chilli peppers and cut into wedges. Chop chives into small pieces.
- Put salted meat into cold water, bring to the boil and drain. Repeat 3 times to remove preserving salt. Put to cook until just tender and drain.
- Saute onions and garlic in hot oil until onions are pale yellow.
- Add chive, thyme, flavoring pepper, salted meat and salt to taste. Pour over 2 cups of coconut milk.
- Add wedges of breadfruit, sugar, green hot pepper and cook until breadfruit absorbs liquid.
- Add remaining coconut milk. Remove hot pepper. Stir to blend well and cook at a reduced heat. There should be no remaining liquid.
- Serve hot.