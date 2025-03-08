NewsCaribbeanWomen in Focus

Mareen Alexander: A voice of purpose and passion in Caribbean media

Mareen Alexander
By Toni-Ann Latty

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, we turn our focus to Mareen Alexander—a Grenadian-born, St. Lucian-based media powerhouse with over two decades of experience. Known for her work as a presenter, emcee, voice-over talent, scriptwriter, and public relations specialist, Mareen embodies resilience, authenticity, and purpose in Caribbean media.

Mareen’s foray into media was unplanned. “The truth is this isn’t something I chose. I didn’t plan to be in media. It was quite by accident,” she admits. A training session at a radio station piqued her curiosity, and her natural talent quickly set her apart. “Pretty early in the training, it became clear that there was something destined for me. It just resonated,” she reflects.

Over the years, Mareen Alexander has seen the media landscape evolve significantly. “When I started, media was a lot more formal and structured. Now, presenters have more flexibility, but with greater access to information, we also have a responsibility to differentiate real news from rumours,” she observes.

While many cite career highlights as their proudest moments, Mareen’s most cherished memories are those shaped by challenges—particularly balancing motherhood with her career. “The most memorable moments of my career have been the toughest ones—working through being a young mother, basically single, while continuing to excel. Looking back, those are the moments I appreciate most,” she shares.

Breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry

Like many fields, media was once heavily male-dominated, and Mareen faced her share of challenges. “Some of the men I worked with didn’t take kindly to my enthusiasm. They would hide their music, refuse to share resources, but I was so driven and aligned with my purpose that I didn’t let it break me,” she recalls. Her versatility has been a key factor in her success, whether hosting an event, scripting an ad, or leading a seminar. “You have to know the difference. Hosting a party is different from a business meeting, but at the core of everything I do is authenticity—you always get ‘Mareen,’” she emphasizes.

For young women aspiring to enter media, Mareen’s advice is clear: “It must be something you’re passionate about. See it as a platform for change and influence. If you’re not using it to spread positivity, then it may not be the right space for you, but if you have the passion, media is a beautiful field to be in.”

Reflecting on the progress women have made, Mareen acknowledges there is still more to be done. “We’ve come a long way, but there’s still more to do. When you think about women in other parts of the world who don’t have the privileges we enjoy, it’s a reminder to celebrate how far we’ve come,” she says.

Raised by strong women—her grandmother and aunt—Mareen credits them, along with female mentors like Shirma Wells (Grenada’s Golden Lady of Radio) and Janice Augustine, for shaping her journey. She also draws inspiration from Tenille Clarke of Trinidad and celebrity publicist Yvette Noel-Schure.

Building a network for women in media

One of Mareen’s ambitions is to strengthen networking among women in Caribbean media. “There is so much room for us to connect more. I’d love to see a Caribbean Women in Media association where we can share, support, and uplift each other,” she suggests. Through her program, “She Speaks,” Mareen continues to spotlight women making an impact. “There is always room to create spaces for women, and I see myself as an instrument for that,” she asserts.

Looking to the future, Mareen is eager to expand her reach beyond St. Lucia. “I want to travel more, connect with like-minded professionals, and explore opportunities in administration—helping to mentor and shape the next generation of media professionals,” she says.

Mareen Alexander stands as a beacon of inspiration, proving that when passion meets determination, there are no limits to what can be achieved.

