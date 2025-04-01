NewsCaribbeanJamaica

History made at the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala

JAMAICAN WOMAN PINNACLE AWARDS 2025 HONOREES with Lyndon Taylor Founder and CEO Lyndon Taylor and Associates.jpg
JAMAICAN WOMAN PINNACLE AWARDS 2025 HONOREES with Lyndon Taylor Founder and CEO Lyndon Taylor and Associates.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala made history on Saturday, March 29, at the prestigious Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay.

Held in the elegantly decorated Rose Hall Ballroom, the event honored 26 exceptional Jamaican women who have made significant contributions both locally and within the Diaspora.

The evening commenced at 8:00 p.m. with the playing of the National Anthem, setting the tone for a night of recognition and inspiration. Multi-instrumentalist Andrene Brown captivated the audience with a stirring alto saxophone performance of Strength of a Woman.

Guiding the evening’s proceedings were renowned broadcasters Paula-Anne Porter-Jones and Dwight Fraser, who led attendees through a night filled with accolades and heartfelt moments. The honorees, drawn from a range of industries, received custom-designed awards crafted by acclaimed Jamaican artist and sculptor Robert Campbell.

While some honorees participated via video messages, several were in attendance to receive their awards, including:

- Advertisement -
  • Sandra Graham – Government communicator and strategic thinker
  • Yolande Geddes-Hall – One of two women to represent Jamaica in four different sports
  • Stacey-Ann Easy – VP Executive Director, Garden of Dreams, Madison Square Garden Entertainment
  • Dr. Kurdell Espinosa-Campbell – Emergency medical specialist
  • Ariane Wint – Founder of International Women in Reggae, an all-female band
  • Coleen “Kim” Morrison – Travel specialist
  • Karen Sudu – Founder of True United Sisters

Journalist Janet Silvera, also an honoree, was unable to attend, but her niece, Attorney-at-Law Tameka A. Bryce, accepted the award on her behalf.

Three distinguished special awards were presented:

  • Marcia GriffithsIcon Award, recognizing her over 60 years in music
  • Hon. Olivia “Babsy” GrangeLeadership Award, for her contributions to public service, culture, sports, and women’s rights
  • Dr. Una S.T. ClarkeLeadership Award, as the first Caribbean-born woman elected to the New York City legislature
Dr. Una S.T. Clarke receives the Leadership Award from keynote speaker Donaree Muirhead at the 2025 Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala.
Dr. Una S.T. Clarke receives the Leadership Award from keynote speaker Donaree Muirhead at the 2025 Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala.

Due to prior commitments, Miss Griffiths and Minister Grange were unable to accept their awards in person. Mexine Bisasor, Chair of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), accepted on behalf of Minister Grange.

Throughout the night, Andrene Brown’s musical performances added to the event’s elegance and prestige. The audience included notable dignitaries such as His Worship the Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, and Julia Gordon, Client Relations Manager at JPSCo, which played a key role in powering the event.

Delivering the keynote address was transformational speaker and “Cross-Over Guru” Donaree Muirhead, who urged the honorees to embrace their strength, uplift others, and take their rightful place at the top without hesitation.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including Beverly Manley-Duncan, Senator Janice Allen (Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism), MP Denise Daley (Opposition Spokesperson on Gender & Inclusion), Victoria Harper (JTB’s District Sales Manager, NE USA), Keith & Rosina Daley from Chicago, and businessman and former MP Andre Hylton.

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards is the brainchild of Lyndon Taylor, Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique public relations consultancy based in New York City. Taylor established the awards to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Jamaican women across all industries, ensuring they receive the acknowledgment they truly deserve.

 

More Stories

Haiti police union

Haiti gangs storm Mirebalais town, free 500 prisoners in deadly attack

In the early hours of Monday, March 31, the central Haitian town of Mirebalais became the latest target of the country’s escalating gang violence....
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)

Bank of Jamaica reports 890% surge in internet banking fraud Since 2020

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has issued a stark warning over the alarming rise in internet banking fraud, which has increased by an astounding...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Bermuda approves 18.8% pay raise for MPs and senators

Starting April 1, Bermuda's Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators will see an 18.8% salary boost, the first such increase in 17 years, according...
St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

A St. Catherine labourer has struck it big, winning the J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot. The lucky ticket, bearing the numbers 06, 10, 12,...
Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan

Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan faces misconduct charge

Guyana's former Minister of Finance Winston Jordan appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a new charge of misconduct in public...
Haiti's new PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé names 18-member Cabinet

Haiti Prime Minister calls for stronger Constitution amid political instability

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has called on citizens to support a stronger Constitution as the country grapples with ongoing security and political...
Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua gov’t hires law firm as sale of megayacht is challenged in Florida court

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has retained a U.S.-based law firm to represent its interests in a legal dispute over the sale of...
Dominican Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX

Dominican Republic suspends judicial notifications in Haiti

The Dominican Republic has temporarily suspended judicial notification services in Haiti, citing the growing insecurity and escalating violence in the neighboring country. The Ministry of...
Falmouth sign

Falmouth gets new Jam-Iconic Experience sign to celebrate town’s history

The town of Falmouth, Jamaica, now has its own "Jam-Iconic Experience" sign, unveiled on Friday, March 28, by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett,...
US CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have filed a federal criminal complaint against five individuals found illegally present in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
tps migrants venezuela

US federal court blocks Trump’s termination of TPS for Venezuelan migrants

Skip to content