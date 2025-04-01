History made at the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala

The inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala made history on Saturday, March 29, at the prestigious Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay.

Held in the elegantly decorated Rose Hall Ballroom, the event honored 26 exceptional Jamaican women who have made significant contributions both locally and within the Diaspora.

The evening commenced at 8:00 p.m. with the playing of the National Anthem, setting the tone for a night of recognition and inspiration. Multi-instrumentalist Andrene Brown captivated the audience with a stirring alto saxophone performance of Strength of a Woman.

Guiding the evening’s proceedings were renowned broadcasters Paula-Anne Porter-Jones and Dwight Fraser, who led attendees through a night filled with accolades and heartfelt moments. The honorees, drawn from a range of industries, received custom-designed awards crafted by acclaimed Jamaican artist and sculptor Robert Campbell.

While some honorees participated via video messages, several were in attendance to receive their awards, including:

Sandra Graham – Government communicator and strategic thinker

– Government communicator and strategic thinker Yolande Geddes-Hall – One of two women to represent Jamaica in four different sports

– One of two women to represent Jamaica in four different sports Stacey-Ann Easy – VP Executive Director, Garden of Dreams, Madison Square Garden Entertainment

– VP Executive Director, Garden of Dreams, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Dr. Kurdell Espinosa-Campbell – Emergency medical specialist

– Emergency medical specialist Ariane Wint – Founder of International Women in Reggae, an all-female band

– Founder of International Women in Reggae, an all-female band Coleen “Kim” Morrison – Travel specialist

– Travel specialist Karen Sudu – Founder of True United Sisters

Journalist Janet Silvera, also an honoree, was unable to attend, but her niece, Attorney-at-Law Tameka A. Bryce, accepted the award on her behalf.

Three distinguished special awards were presented:

Marcia Griffiths – Icon Award, recognizing her over 60 years in music

– Icon Award, recognizing her over 60 years in music Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange – Leadership Award, for her contributions to public service, culture, sports, and women’s rights

– Leadership Award, for her contributions to public service, culture, sports, and women’s rights Dr. Una S.T. Clarke – Leadership Award, as the first Caribbean-born woman elected to the New York City legislature

Due to prior commitments, Miss Griffiths and Minister Grange were unable to accept their awards in person. Mexine Bisasor, Chair of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), accepted on behalf of Minister Grange.

Throughout the night, Andrene Brown’s musical performances added to the event’s elegance and prestige. The audience included notable dignitaries such as His Worship the Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, and Julia Gordon, Client Relations Manager at JPSCo, which played a key role in powering the event.

Delivering the keynote address was transformational speaker and “Cross-Over Guru” Donaree Muirhead, who urged the honorees to embrace their strength, uplift others, and take their rightful place at the top without hesitation.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including Beverly Manley-Duncan, Senator Janice Allen (Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism), MP Denise Daley (Opposition Spokesperson on Gender & Inclusion), Victoria Harper (JTB’s District Sales Manager, NE USA), Keith & Rosina Daley from Chicago, and businessman and former MP Andre Hylton.

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards is the brainchild of Lyndon Taylor, Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique public relations consultancy based in New York City. Taylor established the awards to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Jamaican women across all industries, ensuring they receive the acknowledgment they truly deserve.