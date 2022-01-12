Caribbean American legislators welcome NYC’s first African American speaker

Caribbean American legislators in the New York City Council are welcoming the first African American speaker of its 51-member legislative body.

Adrienne Adams was welcomed into the council by Haitian American New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis, co-chair of the New York City Council’s Women’s Caucus.



Louis, who represents the 45th Council District in Brooklyn, New York, said Adam’s appointment as speaker is a “symbolic elevation” and represents the turning of a new page through new leadership for the city.

“Her ascension to the position marks a major victory for under served and communities of color in New York,” she said.

Louis described Adams’ election as “a push through the glass and metal ceilings that marks a major victory against old back-room dealings of politics, and ushers legislative body into a new era of leadership while it faces some of its greatest challenges to protect and provide for all New Yorkers.”

In congratulating Adams, Caribbean American New York City Public Advocate, and son of Grenadian immigrants, Jumaane Williams, , said “achieving this position requires earning the trust of your colleagues in government and the people of the city.”

“I know from our years of partnership that she will be a strong steward of both, advancing justice and equity in our city’s laws and systems,” said Williams, a former representative for the 45th Council District. “To finally have a Black Speaker, a Black woman, leading the body and setting the course for the Council and the City, is as powerful as it is overdue.”

Adams says she is humbled to have the support of her colleagues.

“Today is a historic moment for so many reasons, and I am honored to serve as the first African American Speaker in a Council that truly represents New York City in 2022,” she said. “This Council has many challenges ahead as we confront the COVID-19 pandemic and the issues it punctuated.

“By working together, we can improve the lives of New Yorkers in a meaningful way for generations to come,” Adams said.