Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross backs cruise berthing in the Cayman Islands

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross has voiced her support for the development of new cruise berthing facilities in the Cayman Islands, emphasizing the need for improved infrastructure to enhance the visitor experience.

Richards-Ross, who was born in Jamaica, made her first visit to Grand Cayman earlier this month as part of the 2025 Love and Harmony reggae music cruise. In a video message, she shared her excitement about experiencing the island for the first time but noted the challenges posed by the current cruise tendering process.

“I’m so excited to be here for the first time. It’s so beautiful [and I] can’t believe it’s taken me this long to get here,” Richards-Ross said. “There was just one small thing … we stopped here in the Cayman Islands and had to take a ferry.”

She went on to describe the tendering process as frustrating and inefficient, highlighting the long waits and logistical difficulties passengers face when transferring between the ship and shore. “There has to be a better way,” she stated. “I hear you guys have a vote coming up. If I were you, I would vote ‘yes’ [to cruise berthing facilities]. I think it will help improve tourism. Many people are excited to come [to the Cayman Islands], and it would remove some anxiety. Vote ‘yes’ to the pier.”

Richards-Ross’ comments align with ongoing advocacy efforts by The Association for Cruise Tourism in the Cayman Islands (ACT), which has been pushing for improved cruise infrastructure ahead of the April 30 referendum and general elections.

“Travelers like Sanya Richards-Ross notice the Cayman Islands’ lack of cruise infrastructure every day,” said Ellio Solomon, ACT’s Executive Program Manager. “That hinders the destination’s tourism industry and, as a result, economic sustainability. While other Caribbean destinations are experiencing record-breaking cruise arrivals, the Cayman Islands’ numbers are deeply declining. The April 30 vote presents a critical opportunity to reverse that trend.”

ACT is urging the public to learn more about the potential benefits of cruise berthing and its impact on the local economy by visiting actcayman.com.