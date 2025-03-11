Sports

West Indies cricket icon Ottis Gibson strengthens KKR’s coaching arsenal

Ottis Gibson
By Ben McLeod

KOLKATA, India – Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bolstered their coaching staff with the appointment of former West Indies fast bowler and renowned coach Ottis Gibson as their assistant coach.

The 55-year-old Barbadian, known for his sharp cricketing acumen and extensive coaching experience, will now be a key figure in KKR’s backroom staff as the franchise looks to defend its IPL title. Gibson joins an already formidable coaching setup led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit and featuring cricketing stalwarts such as Trinidadian legend Dwayne Bravo (mentor), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), and Carl Crowe (spin bowling coach).

A decorated coaching career

Gibson’s journey from international cricketer to esteemed coach has been nothing short of remarkable. Following a four-year playing career with the West Indies, he transitioned into coaching and quickly established himself as one of the most respected names in the profession.

His résumé boasts two separate stints as England’s bowling coach, as well as head coaching roles with both the West Indies (2010-2014) and South Africa (2017-2019). Under his leadership, the West Indies secured their historic maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in 2012, an achievement that cemented his reputation as a T20 specialist.

In addition to coaching international teams, Gibson has lent his expertise to Bangladesh, Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and several high-profile T20 franchises worldwide.

KKK’s coaching reshuffle

The defending IPL champions have undergone significant changes in their coaching department following the departure of last season’s mentor, Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in KKR’s past successes, has now taken over as the head coach of the senior Indian men’s cricket team.

His exit triggered a restructuring within the franchise, with Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate also moving to the Indian team setup. In response, KKR has strategically strengthened its staff by bringing in Gibson, whose vast experience in the shortest format of the game is expected to be a crucial asset.

KKK gears up for title defense

With a revamped coaching team in place, KKR is preparing to launch its title defense on March 22, opening the season with a high-stakes home clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The team will be led by newly appointed captain Ajinkya Rahane, a seasoned campaigner, with the dynamic Venkatesh Iyer serving as his deputy.

As the countdown to IPL 2025 begins, Ottis Gibson’s addition signals KKR’s intent to remain a dominant force in the league. His expertise in fast bowling and tactical nous could prove invaluable in shaping the franchise’s pursuit of yet another championship.

 

