West Indies cricket enters new era as Brathwaite steps down and Shai Hope takes charge

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – A transformative moment has arrived for West Indies cricket as Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces major leadership changes ahead of a crucial home season.

These transitions set the stage for the team’s future, starting with the new ICC World Test Championship cycle against Australia and a tour of England and Ireland to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Brathwaite ends his tenure as Test captain

After three years of leading the West Indies Test team, Kraigg Brathwaite has officially stepped down as captain. Having first conveyed his intentions to CWI leadership earlier this year, Brathwaite ensured his resignation allowed ample time for a smooth transition. His decision comes just ahead of the home series against Australia, enabling him to shift focus entirely to his batting as he approaches his milestone 100th Test match.

Brathwaite’s tenure as captain, which began in March 2021, has been defined by historic triumphs. Under his leadership, West Indies secured their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane in 2024. He also led the team to its first Test victory in Pakistan in 34 years, while guiding the squad to a series win against England at home in 2022 and a 2-0 series triumph over Bangladesh in challenging pandemic conditions in 2021.

CWI extends its deepest gratitude to Brathwaite for his unwavering leadership and dedication, recognizing the impact he has made in shaping the Test team’s identity. A new Test captain will be named in the coming weeks.

Shai Hope named T20I captain as Powell steps aside

The white-ball squad will also see a shift in leadership, as Shai Hope has been appointed the new T20I captain, adding to his existing role as ODI captain. Hope succeeds Rovman Powell, who led the T20 team with distinction since May 2023.

Powell’s captaincy was marked by a resurgence in West Indies T20 cricket, securing home series victories over powerhouse teams like India, England, and South Africa. Under his leadership, the team reached the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and climbed from ninth to fifth in the ICC T20I rankings.

CWI acknowledges Powell’s invaluable contributions, thanking him for his leadership and commitment. Moving forward, the organization aims to optimize his role as a key batsman in the T20 setup, ensuring his continued influence on the team’s success.

Leadership changes backed by key stakeholders

Reflecting on these developments, CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, expressed gratitude for Brathwaite and Powell’s contributions while endorsing the leadership transitions.

“Kraigg Brathwaite has been an outstanding leader for our Test team, guiding the squad with discipline, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game. His contributions have been invaluable, and under his leadership, we have witnessed historic moments that will be remembered for years to come. We thank Kraigg for his service as captain and look forward to his continued impact as a senior player.

In terms of our white-ball leadership, after receiving the advice of Head Coach Daren Sammy on the intention to transition to Shai Hope, we spoke to Rovman Powell, who received the decision with professionalism and grace. I have expressed to him that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights. His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts.”

Head Coach Daren Sammy reinforced the confidence in Shai Hope’s elevation to the T20I captaincy, highlighting his analytical approach and leadership qualities:

“Shai Hope’s appointment signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket, given his success with the 50-over team in the last 18 months. As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player performance insights to shape strategy. Shai is a strong believer in team performances and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanor under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage.”

As these leadership transitions take effect, CWI remains confident in the team’s direction, ensuring continued stability and progress across all formats of the game.