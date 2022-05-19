USL-Reggae Boys Brett, Beckford on target 

Jamaicans Neco Brett and Deshane Beckford both scored at the weekend to help fire their respective clubs to critical wins in the United Soccer League.

At Patriots Point in South Carolina, the 30-year-old Brett netted early in the first half to lay the groundwork for New Mexico United’s 2-0 win over Charleston Battery, the result ending a six-game winless run for the visitors.

Beckford, meanwhile, bagged his goal late in the first half at the Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, helping San Antonio FC brush aside the hosts 2-0 for their fifth win in six outings.

San Antonio are now level on 24 points with Western Conference leaders Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC but second based on goal difference, while New Mexico is eighth on 13 points following only their third win in nine games.

Battery’s loss was their seventh in nine appearances of a wretched season, leaving them one from the bottom of the Eastern Conference while Miami FC is seventh on 14 points.

Brett, a former Young Reggae Boy, put New Mexico ahead in the American southeast when he tucked in Daniel Bruce’s squared pass from the center of the box.

Christopher Whelan put the result to bed in the opening exchanges of the second half, collecting a return pass from Sergio Rivas and squirting a closer range shot past goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux.

In the southeast, San Antonio and Miami FC failed to capitalize on half-chances until four minutes before the break when the 24-year-old Beckford surged into the box from the right-hand side and squeezed his shot past goalkeeper Connor Sparrow, to hand the visitors the lead.

They were then forced to wait until deep in stoppage time before they could put a seal on the result, Mitchell Taintor wrapping up the points from the penalty spot.

CMC