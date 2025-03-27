Republic Bank, CWI expand youth cricket initiative in Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – In a powerful display of dedication to grassroots cricket, Republic Bank has reaffirmed its partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the highly anticipated second edition of the RBL “Five for Fun” Cricket Programme.

Designed for primary school students across Grenada, this initiative continues to foster young talent, blending education and sport in an engaging, development-focused environment.

Launched in 2024 with the support of the Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) and the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture, the “Five for Fun” programme brings the fundamentals of cricket to students aged 8 to 12 in 30 primary schools. More than just an introduction to the sport, the initiative emphasizes teamwork, leadership, and communication, helping to build well-rounded young athletes.

Investing in the future of the game

Cricket West Indies CEO Chris Dehring underscored the significance of Republic Bank’s continued investment in the development of Caribbean cricket:

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Republic Bank for the ‘Five for Fun’ programme, which plays a vital role in introducing cricket to young players in a dynamic and engaging way.

“This initiative is more than just a cricket programme—it’s an opportunity to instill a love for the game at the foundation level while promoting teamwork, discipline, and personal growth. Cricket West Indies is committed to strengthening the sport across the region, and with partners like Republic Bank, we can ensure that more young players get the opportunity to experience the joy and lifelong benefits of cricket.”

Local leadership champions the cause

Norman Gilbert, President of the Grenada Cricket Association, spoke passionately about the programme’s transformative potential:

“As President of the Grenada Cricket Association, I am honored to launch the Republic Bank ‘Five for Fun’ Cricket Programme—a transformative initiative designed to ignite a passion for cricket among our youth. This programme reflects the core values of teamwork, discipline, and community that cricket embodies while offering our young players an avenue to grow, learn, and dream big.

“We are proud to partner with Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies in fostering the next generation of talent and ensuring that cricket remains a unifying force for Grenada’s future. Together, let us celebrate this journey of fun, development, and opportunity for all.”

A commitment beyond banking

Delivering remarks on behalf of Republic Bank, Dorian McPhail, Manager of Retail Services at the Melville Street Branch, emphasized the bank’s deep-rooted commitment to community development:

“We believe not just in banking but in creating opportunities for our youth to grow and thrive; and what better way to invest in that future than by nurturing the talents, dreams, and ambitions of our children. This investment is made possible through our flagship Power to Make A Difference programme—a programme which, for over 20 years, has left and continues to leave indelible marks on the lives of our youth through initiatives like this.”

Strengthening the coaching framework

Recognizing the importance of structured coaching and development, CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, highlighted the measures taken to ensure a high-quality experience for young participants:

“Our coaches are a key strategic pillar in ensuring that our objectives for this programme are delivered with cricket sessions that are impactful, enjoyable, safe, progressive, player-centered, contemporary, and mindful of the needs of each player.

“As a main partner and stakeholder, CWI has continued its efforts to host pre-programme coaching workshops and refresher courses in Grenada and other host territories to ensure that our coaches and related support staff have sufficient capacity not only in cricket but also in child protection and safety, to effectively and efficiently teach and transfer the knowledge of the game in a manner that supports lifelong learning.”

A pathway for rising stars

Positioned as part of CWI’s Rising Stars pathway, the “Five for Fun” programme will be conducted in six zones across Grenada and Carriacou. Reigning champions Crochu R.C. School are set to return, determined to defend their title in what promises to be another thrilling year of cricket development.

As part of Republic Bank’s sponsorship, all participants will receive branded tokens and certificates of participation. The ultimate champions of this year’s programme will also be awarded startup Republic Bank – RightStart accounts, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to both sport and financial literacy.

With Republic Bank, Cricket West Indies, and the Grenada Cricket Association united in their efforts, the future of Caribbean cricket looks brighter than ever—one enthusiastic young cricketer at a time.