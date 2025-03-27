Sports

Percival sets record, Joseph claims first title at Antigua’s night of sporting glory

Kimberley Percival and Alzarri Joseph headline Antigua’s 2024 Sports awards
Alzarri Joseph.
By Ben McLeod

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – In a dazzling evening celebrating athletic excellence, bodybuilder Kimberly Percival and West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph emerged as the biggest stars at the 2024 National Sports Awards, held over the weekend at the prestigious Royalton Resort.

Percival, an IFBB Pro Bikini Fitness athlete and a dominant force in bodybuilding, etched her name into history by securing her third-consecutive Sportswoman of the Year award—an unprecedented feat. This marks her fifth National Sports Award overall, making her the most decorated athlete in the ceremony’s history. Though unable to attend the event, her impact on Antigua’s sporting landscape was undeniable.

For Joseph, the moment was particularly sweet. The 28-year-old pace bowler, renowned for his fiery spells on the international cricket stage, finally clinched the Sportsman of the Year title—an accolade that eluded him last year when he finished runner-up to kiteboarder Tiger Tyson. His triumph underscores a stellar year in cricket, solidifying his place among the region’s finest athletes.

Future stars shine bright

While the senior awards took center stage, the next generation of Antiguan sports talent was also celebrated. Cricket’s rising sensation, 18-year-old Jewel Andrew, was named Junior Sportsman of the Year, a well-earned recognition for his impressive performances. Meanwhile, track and field prodigy Tyra Fenton claimed the Junior Sportswoman of the Year title, further proving that Antigua and Barbuda’s pipeline of athletic talent remains strong.

A reward for excellence

With top honors came substantial rewards. Percival and Joseph each walked away with EC$20,000, a testament to their dedication and contribution to sports. Meanwhile, Andrew and Fenton received US$20,000 each, earmarked for tuition at a regional or international educational institution, ensuring that their academic and athletic futures remain bright.

As the curtain closed on another spectacular edition of the National Sports Awards, the night stood as a testament to the unwavering spirit of Antiguan and Barbudan athletes—past, present, and future.

