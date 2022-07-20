Elliot Bonds signs contract extension at Cheltenham

Guyana international Elliot Bonds has signed a two-year contract extension with English League One club Cheltenham Town.

The 22-year-old London-born midfielder had 12 months remaining on his previous deal and will now remain with the Robins until the summer of 2025.

Bonds featured 23 times in League One last season, having also spent time on loan at sixth-tier National League North side Kidderminster Harriers as he regained fitness after 11 months out with a knee injury.

“It’s pleasing to see the club value me,” Bonds, who made his debut for the Jaguars in 2018, told the club’s website.

“Due to the injuries, I’ve never really had that security. Now it’s down to myself to put the work in on the pitch.”

Bonds, who initially joined the Robins on loan from Hull City in the summer of 2020 before he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Scunthorpe United, is the first Cheltenham player contracted to 2025, with club captain Sean Long, Ben Williams, Ellis Chapman, Alfie May, George Lloyd, and summer arrival Dan Adshead all tied down until 2024.

Cheltenham begins the new season on July 30 with a home game against Peterborough United.

CMC/