CWI strengthens inclusive leadership with reappointment of trailblazing female directors

CWI female directors
(From left) Cricket West Indies directors Debra Coryat-Patton, Diann Campbell, and Louise Victor-Frederick (Photo: CWI Media)
By Ben McLeod

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has reinforced its dedication to inclusive leadership and governance excellence with the reappointment of three distinguished women to its Board of Directors.

This decision underscores the organization’s steadfast commitment to diversity, ensuring a broad spectrum of perspectives at the highest levels of cricket administration.

During the first Board of Directors meeting of the new term in Antigua, CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow and Vice President Azim Bassarath were also reconfirmed in their leadership roles. Alongside them, Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton (Trinidad & Tobago), Ms. Diann Campbell (Jamaica), and Mrs. Louise Victor-Frederick (Saint Lucia) were reappointed as Independent Directors. Their continued presence marks the second consecutive term in which CWI has upheld its historic commitment to having three women serve on the Board simultaneously.

Trailblazing women driving change

Each of these accomplished women brings a wealth of expertise to CWI’s leadership structure:

·         Diann Campbell (Jamaica) – With nearly three decades of experience in cricket administration, corporate governance, and strategic development, Campbell has played a key role in shaping CWI’s long-term vision. Her background in human resource management and political studies further strengthens her impact on the organization’s operational framework.

·         Louise Victor-Frederick (Saint Lucia) – A distinguished Chevening Scholar and expert in corporate affairs, branding, and public relations, Victor-Frederick’s business acumen and strategic communication skills continue to be invaluable to the board. She also serves as a director of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.

·         Debra Coryat-Patton (Trinidad & Tobago) – An attorney-at-law specializing in employment law, intellectual property, and corporate governance, Coryat-Patton’s reappointment ensures that CWI maintains its commitment to the highest standards of accountability and transparency in governance.

Additionally, Mr. Hallam Nichols (Barbados) has been reappointed as an Independent Director. With extensive business experience spanning telecommunications, entertainment, infrastructure development, and physical planning, Nichols remains a key figure in strengthening CWI’s strategic initiatives.

A bold vision for the future

CWI President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, highlighted the significance of these appointments and their role in shaping the organization’s future:

“The reappointment of these outstanding women is a reflection of our deep and unwavering commitment to excellence in governance and gender inclusivity. This is not about tokenism, but a deliberate and ongoing effort to ensure that women’s leadership is not just acknowledged but actively embraced at every level. These women have played and will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of West Indies cricket, ensuring that we move beyond conversation and into meaningful, lasting action. We are also pleased to welcome back Mr. Hallam Nichols, a distinguished businessman whose influence and reach extend across the Caribbean and beyond, further strengthening the diverse expertise on our Board.”

With these appointments, Cricket West Indies continues to champion diversity, strengthen its governance framework, and drive meaningful change. The board remains poised to lead West Indies cricket into a new era of progress, innovation, and inclusive leadership.

