Coco Gauff – “I will Never Sit with my Dad to Watch a Tennis Match Again”

Fresh from her 7:5, 6:4 victory over Qiang Wang at the Miami Open, teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff made a confident declaration about her dad. “I would never sit next to him watching a tennis match ever again,” she said, to much laughter from the press.

She was responding to a question from CNW at the Miami Open press conference after her victory earlier today. Asked if she keeps her parents on her mind knowing that they are nervous, Gauff said (with a smile), “I don’t care if they are nervous; that is not my problem.”

She said that her mother is always looking down during the matches. And regarding her dad? “I don’t look at him when I’m on the court. I can’t even watch a match with him. I watched a match with him while my friend was playing, and I was like, I can’t sit next to you watching matches.”

After the match, her dad Corey said, “I just wanted her to get outta there in her first match in front of a home crowd.” He said her daughter did a lot of things they have been working on to get better, such as using more of the court and being more balanced.

He said he knew she could hold her serve and wanted her to close it out with it. “She is a pretty smart player, and she was able to give a little of everything today.”

About his nervousness, Corey gave a big “Oh yeah,” with a loud laugh. “For a while, I had stopped, then we started this progressive improvement, and I’m more nervous now. I have been struggling for the last year,” he admitted.

And how does he deal with it? “Netflix, Prime, start thing about something, I pray, calling on the ancestors. I try every tool in the book,” he said with a huge grin.

He said that Coco’s mom handles the nervousness better. “I express it more, but I think it is worse for her though because she internalizes it and keeps it in a lot better.” He admitted that her wife’s way of dealing with the nervousness keeps him in check.

Coco said she chose to embrace the occasion rather than get nervous because she was playing with family and friends watching. She attributed her confidence and composure on the court today to her training. “You practice hard and prepare for the pressure, so I am confident and comfortable.”

The first set went down to the wire after both plyers shared five games apiece. Gauff was leading 5:3 but lost her serve before Wang made it five all. Gauff then took the tie break 7:6.

The second set was less competitive as Gauff used her control and placement with both her forehand and backhand to outclass Wang.

Overall, Gauff won 61 percent of her first and second serves, including six aces.

This was the fourth game between both players, and Gauff, seeded number 14 and ranked 17th in the world, now leads the contest 3-1. Wang, who is ranked at 101, won the last encounter in Melbourne back on January 6-4 6-2.

Gauff last run at a tile was Indian Wells, where she lost 6-3 6-4 to Halep in the 3rd round on March 13th. Playing with the confidence she showed in today’s match and the victory she got, should inspire her to go all the way.

Her next match will be against another Chinees player, Shuai Zhang. Zhang defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1 today to reach the third round.